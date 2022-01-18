Scheduled
TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations / Dag 3
Stade Omnisport Roumdé Adjia / 18.01.2022
https://www.eurosport.nl/voetbal/teams/ghana/teamcenter.shtml
Ghana
Scheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.nl/voetbal/teams/comoros/teamcenter.shtml
Comoren
Ghana - Comoren Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ghana logo
Ghana
Comoren logo
Comoren
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Ghana

Comoren

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MarokkoMAR
22006
2
GabonGAB
21104
3
GhanaGHA
20111
4
ComorenCOM
20020
Volg de live Voetbal-wedstrijd van de TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations tussen Ghana en Comoren met Eurosport. De wedstrijd begint om 20:00 op 18 januari 2022.

Ontdek het laatste nieuws over Ghana en Comoren en zoek actuele standen, resultaten, Topscorers en Voorgaande winnaars van de TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations.

Voetbal-fans kunnen het laatste Voetbal-nieuws, interviews en commentaar van experts lezen en gratis herhalingen bekijken. Blijf op de hoogte van wat er gebeurt in de Premier League, UEFA Champions League en andere wedstrijden.

Maak van Eurosport uw bron voor sport online, van voetbal tot tennis, wielrennen, snooker en meer. Geniet van het beste van de topsportwedstrijden van dit seizoen.